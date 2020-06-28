Park Synagogue members and friends participated in Mitzvah Day 2020 on May 17. Members dropped off items they made at home or bought to donate to designated agencies.
They made face masks, blankets and cards for nursing home residents, foster children and U.S. and Israeli soldiers, as well as donated diapers and clothes to the Family Promise of Greater Cleveland, Trinity Cathedral and the Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center, and delivered cookie trays to the Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights police departments to thank them for keeping people safe. They also shared musical talents with residents at Montefiore in Beachwood.
Mitzvah Day 2020 co-chairs were Debbie Duvin and Cheryl Kretch.