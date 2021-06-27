Volunteers at Park Synagogue’s Mitzvah Day 2021 held May 23 in the Wain Pavilion at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike performed four in-person projects to benefit area organizations.
Those included cleaning up the Fir Street Cemetery in Cleveland, assembling journey bags for Fostering Hope in Pepper Pike, stuffing and finishing 60 heart pillows for breast cancer and cardiac patients to University Hospitals Seidman Center in Cleveland, and delivering 30 homemade cookie trays to area police and fire departments to thank them for keeping their communities safe.
Many other volunteers dropped off specific items and monetary donations.