Park Synagogue hosted a Virtual Trivia Night March 13 and raised more than $2,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Featuring 26 teams of eight people, the three top teams were “Smarter than a Fifth Grader,” “Team Mish-Mosh” and “DiamondsR4Ever.” The teams included multi-generational families from all over the country, as well as Park Synagogue members and friends in Cleveland. The event was emceed by both Rabbi Joshua Skoff and synagogue member Josh Kramer. The winning team received gift cards to 56 Kitchen and a book of trivia.