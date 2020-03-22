Passover food fair at Tibor’s

Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights held its first Passover Food Fair March 15 at Young Israel of Cleveland, in Beachwood.
Some of the offerings at the event included rollats, fancy cakes, shmurah matza, cookies, pizza dough and knishes.
Attendees could sample more than 50 varieties of Passover baked goods from Munchreal Kosher of Montreal, Canada.
“Based on the current circumstances we expected lower attendance,” said Cary Senders, spokesperson for Tibor’s. “We are very appreciative of all those who did come and discovered incredible new choices for Passover. Our plan is to do it next year and make it an even bigger event with many more products. We were able to assist people who plan to spend their first Passover in Cleveland in decades. All these products are now in stock at Tibor’s.”
A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to Matan B’sayser for Passover.
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the event.