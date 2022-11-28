Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood hosted its first pet blessing, and it was a yappy happy gathering.
More than 70 people and dozens of dogs and one bunny, gathered on Oct. 23 for a special blessing led by Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum.
The pet blessing was scheduled during parsha Noach, about Noah and the animals he brings aboard the ark.
As part of the prayer, Muhlbaum shared, “For our beloved pets, we pray: May you be generous like Jonah’s big fish, with lots of room inside for love, to give us a refuge,” according to a news release.