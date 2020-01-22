Ask any development director about hosting a benefit and he or she will tell you it takes a tremendous amount of time and effort to pull off or even turn a profit. It’s especially true for smaller charities that don’t have the resources or supporters to launch such an endeavor.
Since 2001 Harlan Diamond’s Executive Caterers’ premier holiday event, Phil•an•thro•pia has helped to raise more than $2 million for local nonprofits.
The festive luncheon was held last month at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. The holiday-themed ballroom was decked out for the 75 organizations and supporters.
A walk among the tables revealed a cross-section of local Cleveland beneficiaries from east side to west side, arts, service and various religious institutions.
“I’m just a city kid. I grew up in Cleveland,” Diamond said as he thanked guests.
Sharing a stirring convocation before the meal, Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim of Celebrating Jewish Cleveland and also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors spoke of the love of fellow humans and then led motzi.
Jewish organizations in attendance included Temple Israel Ner Tamid, ORT America, Jewish National Fund, Park Synagogue, Menorah Park Foundation, Menorah Park Men’s and Women’s Club and NA’AMAT USA.
During lunch, guests were treated to performances by The Singing Angels and City Ballet dancers performed scenes from "The Nutcracker." Vicki Resnick, treasurer of the Friends of the Cleveland Orchestra, explained 100% of the ticket price goes back to each organization.