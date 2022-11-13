Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland.
More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr. Ellen Rome, to use toward research and treatments for the hospital’s youngest patients.
Many made purchases and wrote checks to donate to the hospital, with some checks exceeding $10,000, according to a news release. Piccione is a private concierge jeweler, specializing in high-end, rare diamonds and custom art, the release stated.
As president of MPJ, she is a third-generation jeweler and the daughter of Harriet and Dave Piccione, the retired CEO of Picciones’ Jewelers, Inc. in Lyndhurst and Ravenna.