Pumpkin mania comes to Moreland Hills Elementary School

First graders at Moreland Hills Elementary School had a hands-on experience when it came to their Pumpkin mania intersession.
Each student brought in one pumpkin which was measured, weighed and rolled.
Students also could engage in pumpkin sequencing, exploring math counting with pumpkin seeds and checking out the guts of the pumpkin, graphing how much they liked or didn’t like what was on the inside.
The students graphed their discoveries and built their vocabulary when coming up with words to describe their experience.