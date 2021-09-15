What has become a summer tradition for the Cleveland chapter of NCSY, Beachwood’s Blossom Lane was transformed into the ultimate block party on the evening of Sept. 1.
The only traffic on the cul-de-sac was the over 200 guests who partook in a mouth-watering of steaks and ribs while dining at white cloth covered tables. Claiming that the “stakes have never been higher,” the organization hoped to raise much needed contributions to fund its youth group programming.
Heartfelt inspiration was provided by teenagers Noah Cooper and Rebecca Laughton, who related personal tales of how their involvement in NCSY has positively impacted their lives and involvement with the Jewish community at home and in Israel. With the smoky aroma of barbecue in the air, Dr. Shlomo Koyfman explained how getting kids to be involved is tough, but NCSY is the fire. It truly was a lip-smacking night for a scrumptious cause.