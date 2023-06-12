Park Synagogue sisterhood held its installation of officers for 2023-24 on May 30. Linda Wolf, left, president from 2020 to 2023 is with incoming president Rita Weintraub. Wolf will also be the chair of the education/Israel committee for the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism, Great Lakes Region.
Rita Weintraub becomes president of Park Synagogue sisterhood
