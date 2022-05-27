Schoolhouse Salvage opens in Chagrin Falls

Chagrin Falls Mayor William Tomko joins Amy Cseh, founder of Schoolhouse Salvage, for the official red ribbon-cutting ceremony which marked the grand opening of the new Schoolhouse Salvage Chagrin Falls destination at 528 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls.
The vintage marketplace opened April 29 and is a first-of-its-kind for the Chagrin Falls area.
The 10,000-square-foot warehouse was founded by Cseh and features invited vendors specializing in vintage and home decor from European artifacts to farmhouse and everything in between, according to a news release.