Senders Pediatrics adds shuttle to open up parking for patients

Senders Pediatrics acquired a 15-passenger van to shuttle employees from remote parking areas to open up more spaces within its parking lot for patients at 2054 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
Dr. Shelly Senders of Beachwood and Dr. Elizabeth “Zizzy” Bucchieri of Shaker Heights stand next to the new shuttle, which was added to accommodate an increased demand for patient parking.
Remote parking spots will be at Jewish Family Experience on South Green Road in University Heights, and the shuttle will transport approximately 20 employees door-to-door from JFX to Senders Pediatrics.