Orange High School senior Morgan Shagrin was named the Kiwanis Senior of The Month for January. Shagrin is captain of the varsity field hockey and lacrosse teams, a varsity cheerleader and a member of the Spirit Club, Book Buddies and Student Government Association. She has served as class president for the past three years. Shagrin has a 3.97 grade-point average, is a member of the National Honors Society and has earned more than 328 volunteer hours for her service around the school and community. She is involved with Friendship Circle of Cleveland, spending every Sunday afternoon assisting and enjoying time with children, and received the Weinberg Award for her service. She also worked as a Stagecrafters Youth Theatre camp counselor for two summers and is part of Excel TECC’s marketing program
