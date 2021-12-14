A crowd of about 30 gathered in the Shaker Heights Public Library on the morning of Dec. 13 to celebrate the newly renovated space.
Shaker Library Director Amy Switzer cut the ribbon in front of the brand new staircase, along with Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss and Library board President Mike Bertsch.
Shaker Library Director Amy Switzer and Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss cut the ribbon to commemorate the rededication of the newly renovated Shaker Heights Main Library Dec. 13.
An overhead view of the newly renovated Shaker Heights Public Library.
Shaker Library Director Amy Switzer pulls away the ribbon after cutting it.
A ribbon is tied at the bottom of the brand new staircase at the Shaker Heights Public Library.
Amy Switzer speaks to the crowd prior to the ribbon cutting.
Library board President Mike Bertsch addresses the crowd prior to the ribbon cutting.
David Weiss speaks to the crowd prior to the ribbon cutting.
A crowd gathers inside to celebrate the rededication of the library.
New light fixtures hang above the library.
New wallpaper displays the houses and community of Shaker Heights.
New workspaces overlook the entire library.
