A crowd of about 30 gathered in the Shaker Heights Public Library on the morning of Dec. 13 to celebrate the newly renovated space.

Shaker Library Director Amy Switzer cut the ribbon in front of the brand new staircase, along with Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss and Library board President Mike Bertsch.

Photos: Shaker Heights Main Library rededicated

