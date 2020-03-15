Shaker Schools Foundation Innovation Fund

The ballroom at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown was filled with movers and shakers on March 7.
Literally, Shakers Alumni, teachers, parents and other supporters shared a goal of funding Shaker School’s Foundation Innovation Fund with a night of dining, dancing, student performances and a silent auction.
1 of 22
Shaker Heights High School band performs at the Hilton Ballroom.
Shaker Heights High School band performs at the Hilton Ballroom.
Allison and Leslie Brandon
A Night for Red and White co-chairs Mity Fowler, Lauren Martin, Marla Walker and Sarah Brandon Bowen
Robotics demonstration
Richard and Kathryn Edelman
Jef Fowler, and Amy and Marc Morgenstern
Doug and Nancy Honig
Key chain giveaways
Jane, Christopher and Omer Koç
Leanne Sauerland and Tiffany Goldstein
Ellen and former Mayor Earl Leiken
Cliff and Hannah Mendelsohn and Sharon and David Galin
Meredith Camp and Betsy Brindza
Michael Bowen and Sarah Brandon Bowen
Michael Bowen shows off his custom painted kicks.
Larry and Beth Pollack and Jodie and Jon Herbst
Michael and Dorothea Polster, who is Shaker School Foundation board president
Silent auction items
Silent auction items
Meghan, Arlo and Matt Simon
Tiffany Goldstein, Scott Camp, Matt Lehman, Wan Collier and Julie Lehman
Cathy and Brian Zbanek
Money raised will support STEAM initiatives across all grades, including a new manufacturing and machining class at the high school.
Greeted by the harmonic stylings of the high school group, Vocal Ease, guests perused a curated collection of kindergarten through 12th grade art and an impressive robotics demonstration before entering the ballroom where the school’s band was in full swing.
Superintendent David Glasner said, “It’s great to see our community out tonight supporting our Shaker schools.” And, boy, did they turn out. Dressed in black tie, red gowns and custom-painted Raiders-themed shoes, the crowd of more than 600 showed their school spirit in fashion.
Perhaps the best “accessory” of the night was worn by San Diego transplants Meghan and Matt Simon, who were adorned with their 4-month old baby, Arlo. Let’s hear it for the class of 2038.