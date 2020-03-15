Glasner

Elana and David Glasner, who is superintendent of Shaker schools

 Shani in the City

The ballroom at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown was filled with movers and shakers on March 7.

Literally, Shakers Alumni, teachers, parents and other supporters shared a goal of funding Shaker School’s Foundation Innovation Fund with a night of dining, dancing, student performances and a silent auction.

Shaker Schools Foundation Innovation Fund

1 of 22

Money raised will support STEAM initiatives across all grades, including a new manufacturing and machining class at the high school.

Greeted by the harmonic stylings of the high school group, Vocal Ease, guests perused a curated collection of kindergarten through 12th grade art and an impressive robotics demonstration before entering the ballroom where the school’s band was in full swing.

Superintendent David Glasner said, “It’s great to see our community out tonight supporting our Shaker schools.” And, boy, did they turn out. Dressed in black tie, red gowns and custom-painted Raiders-themed shoes, the crowd of more than 600 showed their school spirit in fashion.

Perhaps the best “accessory” of the night was worn by San Diego transplants Meghan and Matt Simon, who were adorned with their 4-month old baby, Arlo. Let’s hear it for the class of 2038.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags