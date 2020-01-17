Shul Boys annual dinner

Founded by Ian Abrams 13 years ago, the Shul Boys motorcycle riding club held its annual dinner at the home of Abe and Barb Miller in Shaker Heights. The group has 87 riding members and focuses its fundraising efforts on Holocaust education and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. Last year, riders raised nearly $80,000 for the Maltz Museum. Bike enthusiasts and spouses were treated to everything from prime rib to sushi, to a White Flower cake and party favors like commemorative Shul Boys flasks, magnets and yo-yos. The Shul Boys is the largest Jewish motorcycle alliance outside Israel.
