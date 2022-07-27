Silver, Kleinman receive Fairmount Temple President’s Award

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple board president Todd Silverman presented the 2022 President’s Award to Eric Silver of Beachwood and Michael Kleinman of Lyndhurst at the temple’s annual meeting May 15.

They were honored for their long-standing dedication to voluntarily serving on the Mayfield Cemetery board for over a decade each, according to a news release.

“These two have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make sure that Mayfield Cemetery (owned by Fairmount Temple and The Temple-Tifereth Israel) is financially healthy, and beautifully cared for,” Silverman said in the release. “Beyond that, they have both quietly worked behind the scenes dealing with what really amounts to running a small business. They have helped undertake preventative measures, and done everything within their power to protect and preserve our cemetery. When families are suffering the painful loss of a loved one, we can count on our cemetery to care for us because Michael and Eric worked hard to set things up, develop processes and procedures to ensure a favorable outcome.”