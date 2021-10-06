Kraus, Jagers.psd

Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, left, with Reggie Jagers III, center, surrounded by his family, following his recognition and proclamation presentation at a Solon City Council meeting Sept. 20.

Solon City Council presented 2012 Solon High School graduate Reggie Jagers III with a proclamation and special recognition for his participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics as a discuss thrower on Team USA.

Jagers didn’t qualify for the discus finals, but placed 19th overall in the Olympics held this summer in Toyko after being delayed due to COVID-19.

During the Sept. 20 council meeting, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus bestowed Jagers with a proclamation that lauded his athletic achievements.

“It’s not very often that mayors get to introduce Olympic athletes, especially part of Team Solon and a Comet,” Kraus said during the council meeting. “Reggie, you are surrounded here by people who love you and support you.”

