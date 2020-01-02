A delegation of science, technology, engineering and math administrators and educators from Israel recently visited Cleveland to learn how it can advance the field in the periphery cities of Israel. Some of the delegates came from Cleveland’s sister city of Beit Shean/Valley of Springs.
During the visit, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland was its tour guide as the group met with Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, TIES Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM and the Sears think[box] at Case Western Reserve University, according to a news release.
Israel has earned a reputation as the startup nation, but its high-tech industry lacks a strong talent pipeline, according to the release. Businesses, educators and philanthropies have identified improving STEM education as critical to Israel’s ability to compete in the global marketplace over the long term, the release said.
“Everyone was involved in teaching us,” Maya Lugassi Ben-Hamo, director of the National Center for Teacher Professional Development, Beit Yatziv Institute, Federation’s STEM partner in Israel, said in the release. “What we were able to see and learn will help us moving forward.”