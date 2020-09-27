Stewart’s Caring Place: Cancer Wellness Center held a celebration of its new home in Akron, hosted by Lisa and Thom Mandel at the facility Sept. 17.

Jill Penrose, chief people and administrative officer at J.M. Smucker in Orville, was the guest speaker.

The Mandels are honorary co-chairs of the capital campaign leadership team.

Nick Browning, Akron regional president of Huntington Bank, presented a $25,000 matching grant check from the bank.

Mimi Surloff created Stewart’s in memory of her husband’s wish as he fought lung cancer in 2001.