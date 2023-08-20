StoneWater Golf Club in Highland Heights recently presented Cleveland Golden Gloves with a $10,000 donation check, according to a news release.
The two organizations first connected in July during Cleveland Golden Gloves’ Men’s Invitational at StoneWater.
The donation seeks to support Cleveland Golden Gloves’ mission of providing an activity and safe environment that promotes and enhances the physical and emotional well-being and social development of young athletes, the release said.
The Cleveland organization is a chapter of the national Golden Gloves of America organization.