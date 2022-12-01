Former Clevelander Jeffrey D. Schwartz, right, who founded the Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center in Taipei, Taiwan in December 2021, recently presented Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion with a print of Chilean Jewish mural artist Mauricio Alberto Avayu Eidelstein’s mural that hangs in the Taiwan JCC’s ballroom.
Eidelstein is based in Aventura, Fla.
Prints have been presented to several foreign dignitaries and nationals in the past, and also decorate several synagogues around the world.
Schwartz was honored as a member of the 2021 class of Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers. He grew up in Beachwood and University Heights, moving to Taipei in the 1970s.