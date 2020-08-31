After rescheduling and reimagining their annual fundraiser due to pandemic-related closures and cancellations, Temple Emanu El held an interactive fundraiser with family-friendly activities called “Zoomapalooza” from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9. The event’s primary goal was to help make up revenue shortages from the canceled Spring Gala, the three-month closure of the temple’s preschool and the cancellation of building rentals.
According to a news release, temple members were encouraged to “celebrate the ‘chai’ life of Temple Emanu El” by participating in activities including such as a challah bake with dough and braiding demonstration by Davis Bakery, a special Shabbat pre-reception and service, a pre-ordered dinner catered by 56 Kitchen, a cocktail reception and main event featuring Rabbi Emeritus Daniel Roberts, who has won Cleveland’s funniest rabbi contest sponsored by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, entertainment by magician Bruce Averbook and a family science show.
“The Zoomapalooza committee saw this extended weekend as an opportunity to come together as a community to create, worship, laugh and learn, while raising necessary funds for the continual operations of our synagogue,” said Renee Higer, executive director of Temple Emanu El, in the release. “It was a feel good weekend, and congregants were able to connect with each other in a way that hadn’t been able to in months. We are grateful for everyone who participated in the activities and helping the temple make up for lost revenues. The funds raised will keep our temple serving our members during this difficult time.”