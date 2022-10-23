Mark Penkasov, Gilad Shtuf, Eitan Shtuf and Amelia Kamerman learn about Sukkot at Temple Israel Ner Tamid during a boat ride on the Cuyahoga River. The Book of Jonah is traditionally read on Yom Kippur, so they went on a boat ride where they read the book.
Mark Penkasov, Gilad Shtuf, Eitan Shtuf and Amelia Kamerman learn about Sukkot at Temple Israel Ner Tamid during a boat ride on the Cuyahoga River. The Book of Jonah is traditionally read on Yom Kippur, so they went on a boat ride where they read the book.
Submitted photo
Emilia Kamerman
Submitted photo
Emilia Kamerman
Submitted photo
Congregants of Temple Israel Ner Tamid decorate the sukkah.
Submitted photo
Annabelle Kamerman
Submitted photo
Feasting on the fruits from Israel to be served at the sukkah are Annabelle Kamerman, Zack Pizem, Maya Karas, Amelia Kamerman and Lily Hughs.