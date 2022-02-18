Mathilda Kolt celebrated her 108th birthday Feb. 10 at The Weils in Bainbridge Township.

Helping her to mark the joyous occasion were volunteers that have been entertaining at The Weils for more than six years. They are Rhona Jacobson, Loramae Simkoff, Vicki Adelman, Linda Barnet, Wendy Elconin, Marti Katz, Carolyn Kottler, Sandi Lefkowitz, Nancy Levy, Sallie Reider, Susan Ringel and Karen Wine. The group performed songs for Kolt.

Pinky Levy was the master of ceremonies.

Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus was in attendance for the celebration. Jacobson also wrote a skit for Kolt.