Igor Spira, a 31-year employee, is the new day-to-day manager of Tibor’s Kosher Meats at 2185 S. Green Road in University Heights.
“Since my first day at Tibor’s, I’ve had the privilege of working with its dedicated and long-serving team,” Ilan Senders, a co-owner of the business wrote the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 26. “One of my closest mentors at the store has been Igor Spira, whose decades of experience serving our community and managing change at Tibor’s helped prepare me for what would become a rewarding, but very challenging job, especially for a 21-year-old.”
Spira, who immigrated to the United States 33 years ago from Slovakia, attends Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.