Channeling her best Dorothy Dandridge, performer Mariama Whyte
Shani in the City
Artists and art enthusiasts gathered on June 24 for an outside, post-COVID-19 pandemic, somewhat socially-distanced celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Cleveland Arts Prize.
Vaxxed and dressed to the max, hundreds of supporters came to the Cleveland Botanical Gardens to celebrate its 2020 special prize recipients, such as Roe Green, who had been awarded the Martha Joseph Prize for contributing to the vitality and stature of local arts. Poets, dancers, musicians, architects, actors and others were delighted to find gourmet meals packed in clever picnic baskets while seated amongst lush gardens on a perfect summer night.
Board chair Howard J. Freedman exclaimed in his opening remarks what everyone was thinking, “We’re not on Zoom! We’re not virtual.” It was a much welcome re-entry into society for all who attended, for sure.
Dennis Dooley, emeritus trustee, explained this year’s celebration of past masters as homegrown artists who could have received an award had it been established in their time. Delightful entertainment by regional performers captured the essence of a selection of the 60 past masters, including Dorothy Dandridge, Margaret Hamilton, Langston Hughes, Howard Swanson and a Bob Hope “Thanks for the Memory” sing-a-long.
The Cleveland Arts Prize, in partnership with the Cleveland Historical Society, will showcase the awardees in regional and citywide projects for all to enjoy. Find out more at pastmastersproject.org.
The Cleveland Jewish News was a media sponsor of the event.