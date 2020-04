Bryan Rubenstein of Beachwood leads a Zoom seder April 8 at Beechmont Country Club in Orange, where he has led a seder for the last 20 years. He said he had between 80 and 100 people following the seder, where he normally has 250 people attending a seder at the club. Rubenstein was director of tennis for more than 30 years at Beechmont and is now tennis director emeritus.