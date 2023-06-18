Vitalia Solon hosted the Cleveland Young Presidents’ Organization May 18 to listen to a panel discussion focused on gracefully aging and recent scientific discoveries about human longevity. The panel featured Dr. Michael Roizen, a New York Times bestselling author and chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic, and Albert Ratner, partner of RMS Corporations and former CEO and board co-chair of Forest City Realty Trust, among others. At the same time, Vitalia residents at all eight communities were able to choose a themed night to attend, such as a luau, line dancing, barbecue or portrait night.
Vitalia Solon hosts Cleveland Young Presidents’ Organization
-
- Posted
- Comments