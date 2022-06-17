The Orange High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony was held at Connor’s Palace Theater in Playhouse Square on June 3.
Student speakers included valedictorian Allie Yuan, from left, salutatorian Peyton Weiss, and senior class president Allie Ahn. Alumna Carly Kreps from the class of 1999 was the commencement speaker.
The ceremony featured the Orange High School chamber orchestra, the high school choir and remarks by Superintendent Lynn Campbell and high school Principal Paul Lucas.
Board of Education members presented the 172 graduates with their diplomas.