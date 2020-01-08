It’s hard to imagine anyone needs justification to enjoy a cone of wildberry crumble or caramel fudge brownie.
However, Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital volunteers and preemie baby cuddlers Jodi Audino and Alison Weingold provided the perfect excuse to bring families together Dec. 8 at Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream in Solon for a Winter ONESIEland.
Complimentary cones were given in exchange for donated onesies which will be given to families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.
A collection of toothbrushes, deodorant and other personal supplies will provide wary parents with the basic necessities while spending days and weeks by the side of their newborns.
Jennifer Young, whose twin sons spent time in a NICU in 2016, was happy to be in attendance with her three children.
“It feels great to give back and give strength to these little warriors,” she said.