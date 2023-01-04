Orange High School senior Anna Wolf was named the Kiwanis Senior of the Month for January 2023.
Wolf serves as first chair in the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, dance captain of the Lionettes drill team and president of the writing center, for which she was recognized by PBS Ideastream.
She helped lead the International Future Problem Solving team to a first-place finish at the Ohio Bowl and third-place finish at the Global Finals last summer.
Wolf is a National Merit Semifinalist and the recipient of the Rensselaer Medal for outstanding achievement in math and science.
Wolf works as an instructor for the Mathnasium Learning Center, where she teaches prekindergarten through high school students in elementary math up to pre-calculus. She has also volunteered as a teaching assistant at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Bachwood for the past four years. She is secretary of the French Club, performs with the high school Thespian Troupe, is a participant in the Studio J Academy of Dance, worked with Broadway Buddies’ adaptive theater program and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She also plays cello in the after-school chamber orchestra and serves as first chair in the Orange High School orchestra, where she assists in running sectionals and helping others with technique.
Every school year, the Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle recognizes six seniors for their leadership, integrity and academic achievements, according to a news release.