Due to social distancing requirements, Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School for Girls held its graduation ceremony June 15 at Mayfield Road Drive-in in Munson Township, where cars lined up and then parked.
Guests received a decorative bag with programs, custom cookies, popcorn and drinks.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought school closures across the nation, but it could not deter Yavne High School’s incredible commitment to uniquely connect with its students through compassion, innovation and creative programming,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, said. “The graduation was another example of that compassion and connectivity where Yavne graduates were thrilled to celebrate with a fabulous ceremony which brought memories that will last a lifetime.”