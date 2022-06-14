Three juniors at Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood, a division of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, won a trophy in the national Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education 2022 Innovation Day.
Elene Feigenbaum, Yavne STEM Instructor, and Rachel Weinberg, Yavne general studies principal, traveled with and accompanied ninth graders Miri Axelrod, Eliana Friedner and Avigail Kutoff to compete in the CIJE hosted competition at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
The trio presented their invention, The Handinator, at the CIJE Innovation Day.
Competing against 42 national Jewish day schools, 1,000 students and 400 projects, the trio captued second place in engineering design.
The school held a STEM Fair on June 1.