Batsheva Miriam Altose and Devorah Fertel of Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood were awarded best in show in the mathematics division of Cleveland Clinic’s eXpressions Program. After reviewing a research study titled, “Variations on a Gene,” they developed a response integrating math, coding in three languages, music and art. There were more than 1,400 art, language and math projects from 59 schools in three states. They will receive their award at a ceremony Feb. 13 at Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus, where their project will be on display.
Three Yavne High School students also won national art contests. Tenth grader Tehila Mahalli had her artwork displayed on the cover of Yated in recognition of her first-place award in its Chanukah art contest. Seventh grader Gitty Meisels and 11th grader Etti Kutoff were winners in the Jewish Press Chanukah art contest and will have their work on display at the JFK Airport in New York.