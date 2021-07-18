The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division and jHUB hosted an ice breaker event introducing Cleveland’s east and west side Jewish young adults to one another and the Jewish community June 24.
Seventy Jewish young adults either new to Cleveland, recently moved back, “newish” to Judaism or interested in connecting to the Jewish community, attended “Newish and Jewish.” Together, participants connected, schmoozed and played games.
Those interested in joining the young adult Jewish community should contact Leah Markowicz at lmarkowicz@jcfcleve.org or Jack Fuchsman at jfuchsman@jcfcleve.org.