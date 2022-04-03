The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division teamed up with Repair the World Cleveland March 27 at the Cleveland Chesed Center for their YLDay of Caring service project.
Event co-chairs Rivka Joseph and Jack Spero, YLD community engagement vice chairs Avigayil Halberstam and Spencer Yasinow, and 16 volunteers gave their time to help prepare 150 kosher-for-Passover food packages for Jewish community members.
To learn more or to get involved with YLD, contact YLD associate Jack Fuchsman at jfuchsman@jewishcleveland.org. To learn more about Repair the World Cleveland, contact program manager Lucie Shiffman at lucie.shiffman@werepair.org.