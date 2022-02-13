Young authors write ‘Horror’

Moreland Hills Elementary School fourth-grade students Finley Schrader, left, and Taylor Gluck collaborated on a suspenseful short novel entitled,“Horror.”
After researching how to publish a book, the 10-year-old girls made their 50-page paperback novel available on Kindle and for purchase on Amazon for $11.99. As a part of the horror genre, the book is recommended for those older than age 10.
The story follows friends Adrien and Scout who traverse the strange things happening in their homes and neighborhood and have to decide whom to trust and whom to flee, even testing the strength of their own friendship.
Finley and Taylor hope to turn their first novel into a short film and are already working on the next installment of “Horror,” according to a news release. They are in Kim Shapiro’s class.