Members of Beachwood Kehilla participated via Zoom in a 90th birthday celebration for Pearl Harris, a founding member of the Beachwood synagogue.
Until the last few months due to the pandemic, she was at shul every Shabbat and Yom Tov, walking from her home in her high heels regardless of the weather. Before the creation of Beachwood Kehilla, Harris walked from Beachwood to Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
“When Pearl’s kids were out of the house and her professional career was winding down, she needed an outlet for her energy,” congregant Warren Sklar wrote in an email to the CJN. “At just the right time, Pearl was able to divert all the skills, energy and intensity that made her a successful mental health professional, parent and wife to us. And the rest, so to speak, is history.”