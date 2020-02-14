Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland‘s 32nd annual dinner, “Celebrating Cleveland: The City that Heals,” will honor the following people: Steven Hacker, a cinematographer, producer and owner of Steven Hacker Films, with the Mentsch of the Year Award; Josh and Daniella Botnick with the Community Service Award; Rabbi Yossi Klein with the Pillars of Chesed Award; and a tribute to Dr. Jonathan Klarfeld.
WHEN: Doors open at 6:15, dinner starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 17
WHERE: Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive, Mayfield Heights
TICKETS & INFO: Tickets can be purchased online at rayze.it/bikurcholimdinner/. Contact Bikur Cholim with questions at alj@bikurcholimcleveland.org or call 216-320-1771.