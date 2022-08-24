Joanne and Larry Adelman of Beachwood will happily celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 26. They are the parents of Staci (Leland), Steffi (Rob) and Todd (Kelly). Mimi and Poppy, 60 sure looks good on you! We love you so much, “ABC” and “HOT” for another six decades together. Happy anniversary, with love, from your seven grandkids: Dani, Marisa, Chad, Ryan, Reid, Jillian and Caden.
CJN Most Popular
-
Corky and Lenny’s matriarch, Gloria Kurland, to celebrate 90th birthday
-
Rabbi Fred Eisenberg: Jan. 26, 1931 - Aug. 17, 2022
-
After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with carjacking of rabbi in Solon
-
Nonprofits hope to revitalize Shaker Square with recent purchase
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What was your favorite subject in school?
You voted: