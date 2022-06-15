Marilyn and Jerry Adelstein of Solon will celebrate their June 10 60th wedding anniversary with their children and 15 grandchildren during a family vacation later this summer. They are the parents of Rob (Debbie), Rick (Rachel), Kevin (Daryn), Howard (Anne) and Steve (Betsy). They are the grandparents of Sydney, Jeremy, Avery, Melanie, Jake, Cooper, Carson, Jonna, Landon, Grayson, Sander, Mira, Lyla, Ryan and Shae Adelstein.
