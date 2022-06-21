Barbara and David Isaacs

Barbara and David Isaacs of Aurora celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 18 while vacationing in Mexico with their four children and their spouses, and nine grandchildren. They are the parents of Stacey (Howard), Jaime (Brant), Todd (Stacie) and Andy (Taryn). They are the grandparents of James, Conner, Ben, Miranda, Jillian, Lincoln, Delilah, Eva and Ethan.