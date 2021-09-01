barron-seltzer

Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and Marshall Barron of Beachwood joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Shira Barron, to Adam Seltzer, son of Lori Miller of Edison, N.J., and Tom Seltzer of West Orange, N.J.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Norma Barron of Beachwood, and Irv Barron, and Fani and David Haim (z”l). Shira received her Bachelor of Arts degree in sport management with a minor in business from the University of Michigan, and her Juris Doctorate from Emory University. She is a public company advisory associate at Weil, Gotshal and Manges LLP.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Nanette and Eugene Hobicorn of Old Bridge, N.J., and Milton and Virginia Seltzer (z”l). Adam received his Bachelor of Science degree in business and economics from Lehigh University. He is a financial planner at Barnum Financial Group.
The couple resides in New York City.
A fall 2022 wedding is planned.