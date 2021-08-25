Roni and Elliott Berenson, of South Euclid, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15 with family and friends.
The Berensons’ wedding anniversary is on Sept. 3, but the couple commemorated the milestone when their loved ones were all in town. They also celebrated numerous birthdays that had happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when the family wasn’t able to gather, as well as upcoming birthdays.
They are the parents of Vicki, Lori, Wendy and David. They are the grandparents of Molly, Robin, Stephen, Allison and Zarah.