Dr. Roy and Eunice Berko of Highland Heights celebrated their 60th anniversary on May 30, 2023. They are the proud legacy of Lou and Blanche Berko (Roy), and Isadore and Ethel Shapiro (Eunice).
Roy and Eunice met teaching at Beachwood High School in 1961. Their loving partnership created a family while Roy obtained his master’s and doctorate degrees in communication. He worked as a professor, author, communication consultant, director, actor, model and reviewer of all things theatrical, and continues to be an icon in the theatre world, reviewing shows weekly. Eunice has been a school teacher, counselor, book editor, travel agent and gourmet cook with a joy of life and family that is absolutely infectious. Her kind and gentle nature creates joy wherever she goes.
They are the proud parents of Marcia (Mike) and Eric (Lisa), and even prouder grandparents of Alex, Noah, Ian and Joshua. Roy and Eunice have traveled the world; teaching, touring, exploring and learning. We celebrate their momentous occasion with marvel and joy as the matriarch and patriarch of the Berko family. Congratulations, Roy and Eunice Berko!