Carole and Marty Blake of Beachwood celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary June 27, 2021, with a wonderful family dinner at a favorite restaurant where they’ve shared many joyous occasions over the years. The Blakes met due to the thoughtful and quick-thinking choice of a friend who suggested Marty step in for a blind date, when the original blind date couldn’t come. The match was a success and an example of the impact of one decision; they married June 27, 1954. Since that time they have been an example of devotion, loyalty and love, and an inspiration for their children, Gary, Nancy and Ken. The family is grateful for their good health as they’ve moved through challenging times, and with much love wishes Carole and Marty a wonderful 67th anniversary.