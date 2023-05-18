Barry and Estelle Bonchek of Aurora celebrated their 60th anniversary on May 12 at a party with family and friends at the Walden Country Club. Barry and Estelle are the parents of Larry and Liz Bonchek, and Jeffrey Bonchek and Lauri Pierce; and the grandparents of Justin, Jordan, Nolan and Asher.
