brodskys

Jerry and Cindy Brodsky of Lyndhurst happily celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 28 alongside their children, Faith and Bob Racusin, and Seth and Amy Brodsky; and grandchildren, Laz and Sari Racusin, and Shayna Esther Brodsky. The Brodskys say they’ve traveled the world, but love being home with their family and friends. At the family party, they loved reminiscing all of the milestones of the last 50-plus years they’ve been together.