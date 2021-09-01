Jerry and Cindy Brodsky of Lyndhurst happily celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 28 alongside their children, Faith and Bob Racusin, and Seth and Amy Brodsky; and grandchildren, Laz and Sari Racusin, and Shayna Esther Brodsky. The Brodskys say they’ve traveled the world, but love being home with their family and friends. At the family party, they loved reminiscing all of the milestones of the last 50-plus years they’ve been together.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: