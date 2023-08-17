David and Sandy Cameron of Orange celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 12, 2023. They celebrated with their family in July. The couple met while studying at the University of Cincinnati. Both attended law school at Cleveland State University College of Law. In addition to practicing law, David entered the restaurant business by starting Hunan by the Falls with his two partners, Kenny Chau and Aileen Chan. David and Sandy are the parents of Ashley (Jeremy) and grandson, Oliver, who live in Honolulu, and son, Jonathan, who lives in Cleveland.
